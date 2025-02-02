rawpixel
Clock Jack (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Antique furniture aunction Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750033/antique-furniture-aunction-instagram-post-templateView license
Desk Bell from Fire Department (c. 1939) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083308/desk-bell-from-fire-department-c-1939-curryFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Perique Tobacco Cutter (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076296/perique-tobacco-cutter-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986850/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Wine Bottle (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082325/wine-bottle-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987757/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Chest Lock with Hasp (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079184/chest-lock-with-hasp-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712292/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Centennial Bank - 1876 (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079153/centennial-bank-1876-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182619/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
"Cycle of Life" Carving (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078426/cycle-life-carving-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481767/antique-pocket-watches-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spool Holder (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081727/spool-holder-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Costume Doll (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079430/costume-doll-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, pastel sky painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408942/picture-frame-editable-mockup-pastel-sky-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Conductor Head (1938) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079396/conductor-head-1938-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182608/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Shaving Stand (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081500/shaving-stand-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986875/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Three Door Latches (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081944/three-door-latches-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Two Angels (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082112/two-angels-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Slave Collar (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077276/slave-collar-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Greyhound (c. 1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080068/greyhound-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182246/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082219/water-pitcher-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986995/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Horse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080260/horses-head-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986846/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Sewing Screw (c. 1938) by Frank Eiseman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081430/sewing-screw-c-1938-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986881/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080577/mantle-clock-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Time clock aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10988207/time-clock-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Soldier in Khaki Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081710/soldier-khaki-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license