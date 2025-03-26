rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coal Vase (1938) by Charles Bowman
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovasecoaljar
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Stoneware Jug (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jug (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081822/stoneware-jug-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081809/stoneware-jar-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewart
Toleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081998/toleware-coal-vase-c-1938-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
Candlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085489/candlestick-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
Vase (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087064/vase-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087078/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bed Post Top (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
Bed Post Top (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078598/bed-post-top-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Small Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Small Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081680/small-vase-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077849/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView license
Robineau Scarab Vase (c. 1938) by Richard Whitaker
Robineau Scarab Vase (c. 1938) by Richard Whitaker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081283/robineau-scarab-vase-c-1938-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Spice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Spice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084716/spice-box-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Stoneware Jug (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jug (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081806/stoneware-jug-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Scent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Scent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081377/scent-bottle-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077430/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080353/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077452/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443903/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077458/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring Facebook story template
Beautiful spring Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461208/beautiful-spring-facebook-story-templateView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081812/stoneware-jar-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Jar (c. 1938) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Jar (c. 1938) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080807/pa-german-jar-c-1938-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license