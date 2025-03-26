Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovasecoaljarCoal Vase (1938) by Charles BowmanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 616 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2102 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseStoneware Jug (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081822/stoneware-jug-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseKettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081809/stoneware-jar-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseToleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081998/toleware-coal-vase-c-1938-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085489/candlestick-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087064/vase-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087078/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBed Post Top (c. 1938) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078598/bed-post-top-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseSmall Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081680/small-vase-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077849/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView licenseRobineau Scarab Vase (c. 1938) by Richard Whitakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081283/robineau-scarab-vase-c-1938-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSpice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084716/spice-box-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseStoneware Jug (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081806/stoneware-jug-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseScent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081377/scent-bottle-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077430/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080353/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077452/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443903/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077458/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461208/beautiful-spring-facebook-story-templateView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081812/stoneware-jar-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Jar (c. 1938) by William L Antrimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080807/pa-german-jar-c-1938-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license