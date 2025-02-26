rawpixel
Colonial Lamp (1938) by William Frank
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Lumberjacks Sawing a Log (1939) by Frank Eiseman
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Spade (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Horse Head Hitching Post (1938) by Alexander Anderson
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Water Main (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Economy Sewing Supply Holder (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Powder Horn (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Lard Lamp (c. 1940) by Wayne White
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Patch Pocket and Decorations on Ky. Rifle (1938) by Charles Moss
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Camphene Lamp (1935/1942) by Helen Hobart
Sip and Paint poster template
Hasps (1935/1942) by Broda
White tea label template
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by William McAuley
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Salem Dolls (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Pa. German Whistle (c. 1936) by Stewart Wheeler
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Blue-Green Flask (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Tin Bottle (c. 1940) by Ray Price
