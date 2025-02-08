rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Comb Wall Case (1938) by Alexander Anderson
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturewallpublic domainmirrorpaintings
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Comb Case (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Comb Case (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073971/comb-case-1937-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Horse Head Hitching Post (1938) by Alexander Anderson
Horse Head Hitching Post (1938) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080262/horse-head-hitching-post-1938-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Carved Stone Wash Basin at Carmel Mission (1938) by Gordena Jackson
Carved Stone Wash Basin at Carmel Mission (1938) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079105/carved-stone-wash-basin-carmel-mission-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template
Museum Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516821/museum-instagram-post-templateView license
Side Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
Side Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081547/side-panel-fire-engine-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall-table (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Wall-table (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082188/wall-table-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Mirror (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
Wall Mirror (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082179/wall-mirror-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable bedroom wall
Picture frame mockup, editable bedroom wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887025/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bedroom-wallView license
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Samuel O Klein
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079756/dressing-mirror-c-1938-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, wall decoration
Photo frame mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7496957/photo-frame-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Ox Collar (1938) by Alexander Anderson
Ox Collar (1938) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080700/collar-1938-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup
Editable picture frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864288/editable-picture-frame-mockupView license
Early Dayton Chair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
Early Dayton Chair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074625/early-dayton-chair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Modern bathroom wall mockup, editable design
Modern bathroom wall mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8428152/modern-bathroom-wall-mockup-editable-designView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081519/shelf-clock-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Modern living room decor mockup, editable design
Modern living room decor mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670205/modern-living-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView license
Handled Door Latch (1940) by Alexander Anderson
Handled Door Latch (1940) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086012/handled-door-latch-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713305/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Mirror Frame (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
Mirror Frame (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080601/mirror-frame-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Wall art Instagram post template
Wall art Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140567/wall-art-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Ceramic Horse (c. 1938) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Ceramic Horse (c. 1938) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080736/pa-german-ceramic-horse-c-1938-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Wall editable mockup, houseplant bathroom
Wall editable mockup, houseplant bathroom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398667/wall-editable-mockup-houseplant-bathroomView license
Dressing Table (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
Dressing Table (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065808/dressing-table-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Brass Andirons (c. 1938) by Robert Clark
Brass Andirons (c. 1938) by Robert Clark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078742/brass-andirons-c-1938-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Comb and Brush Case (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollum
Comb and Brush Case (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089179/comb-and-brush-case-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080616/mission-bench-c-1938-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Sacristy Door at Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Sacristy Door at Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081333/sacristy-door-mission-san-juan-bautista-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10570075/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079734/dressing-mirror-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Donate today Instagram post template, editable text
Donate today Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597111/donate-today-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license