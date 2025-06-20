rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Conductor Head (1938) by Kurt Melzer
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsclockphotoantiquecc0
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712292/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mirror (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Mirror (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067177/mirror-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481767/antique-pocket-watches-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee and Folding Bed (1935/1942) by Kurt Melzer
Settee and Folding Bed (1935/1942) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069582/settee-and-folding-bed-19351942-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182619/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Bishop Hill: Table (1936) by Kurt Melzer
Bishop Hill: Table (1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064334/bishop-hill-table-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182608/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070033/brooch-and-earrings-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Powder Flask (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Powder Flask (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068065/powder-flask-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182246/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Billet Head (c. 1937) by Kurt Melzer
Billet Head (c. 1937) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073012/billet-head-c-1937-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900744/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Highboy (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Highboy (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066338/highboy-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Accounting Desk (1936) by Kurt Melzer
Accounting Desk (1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064038/accounting-desk-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Painted Chair (1938) by Kurt Melzer
Painted Chair (1938) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080883/painted-chair-1938-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch and Earring (1935/1942) by Kurt Melzer
Brooch and Earring (1935/1942) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069054/brooch-and-earring-19351942-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toy Bank (1935/1942) by Kurt Melzer
Toy Bank (1935/1942) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063582/toy-bank-19351942-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378466/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Kurt Melzer and Stanley Mazur
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Kurt Melzer and Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089072/cabinet-c-1940-kurt-melzer-and-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071641/sleigh-bed-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Zoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082437/zoar-lock-key-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354451/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Pa. German Hanging Cupboard (c. 1938) by David Dorfman
Pa. German Hanging Cupboard (c. 1938) by David Dorfman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080801/pa-german-hanging-cupboard-c-1938-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Humidor (c. 1938) by John B Moll
Humidor (c. 1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080273/humidor-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Clock Jack (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Clock Jack (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079360/clock-jack-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView license
Hoopskirt chair (1936) by Kurt Melzer
Hoopskirt chair (1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066442/hoopskirt-chair-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Key-Escutcheon-Drawer Pull (c. 1937) by Kurt Melzer
Key-Escutcheon-Drawer Pull (c. 1937) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075594/key-escutcheon-drawer-pull-c-1937-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license