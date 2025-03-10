Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourpublic domainfoodgunpaintingsboxConestoga Wagon Tool Box Lid (c. 1938) by Austin L DavisonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1114 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3353 x 3612 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRomantic dinner Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080749/pa-german-chest-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseBlue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721228/blue-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseDoll Settee (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079665/doll-settee-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView licenseConestoga Wagon Jack (1935/1942) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059777/conestoga-wagon-jack-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licensePink champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721225/pink-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseTavern Table (Top Missing) (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081907/tavern-table-top-missing-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715487/christmas-party-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080826/pa-german-plate-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790677/countdown-party-instagram-story-templateView licensePa. German Spice Box (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080838/pa-german-spice-box-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684269/countdown-party-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseIron Stand (1939) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083828/iron-stand-1939-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseEaster rabbit, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721741/easter-rabbit-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseRefectory Table (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081242/refectory-table-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseEaster rabbit, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721685/easter-rabbit-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseConestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087598/conestoga-wagon-jacks-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's chocolate box png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576381/valentines-chocolate-box-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080862/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's chocolate box, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576349/valentines-chocolate-box-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCast Iron Ornament (c. 1940) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085532/cast-iron-ornament-c-1940-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's chocolate box, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576359/valentines-chocolate-box-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCast Iron Stand (c. 1939) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082980/cast-iron-stand-c-1939-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790723/countdown-party-blog-banner-templateView licenseIron Stand (c. 1940) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086137/iron-stand-c-1940-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseChocolate gift box poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749921/chocolate-gift-box-poster-templateView licenseStandard from Iron Fence (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077385/standard-from-iron-fence-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial gifts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597843/special-gifts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseAnniversary gifts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597837/anniversary-gifts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBootjack (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073106/bootjack-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseLet's celebrate! Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788226/lets-celebrate-facebook-story-templateView licenseSewing Kit and Spool Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081429/sewing-kit-and-spool-box-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseChocolate gift box Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703447/chocolate-gift-box-instagram-post-templateView licensePlaster Cast Figurine (c. 1940) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086488/plaster-cast-figurine-c-1940-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant pink watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15701345/editable-vibrant-pink-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseCast Iron Match Holder (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079139/cast-iron-match-holder-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant pink watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15701403/editable-vibrant-pink-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseWooden Fife (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072686/wooden-fife-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license