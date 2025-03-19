Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageantiqueartknifepaintingsphotopublic domainspoonwatercolourCooper's Chamfer Knife (1938) by Thomas DooleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 838 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2860 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseDrawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseShoe Last (1938) by Michael Fallonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081532/shoe-last-1938-michael-fallonFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCandle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079041/candle-mold-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseTongs (1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082015/tongs-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseHide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseScent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081377/scent-bottle-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseHandmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083684/handmade-soldering-iron-1939-harvey-thossFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChurch Clock Hands (1938) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079269/church-clock-hands-1938-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseButter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseDisposable spoon and fork mockup, editable eco producthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604693/disposable-spoon-and-fork-mockup-editable-eco-productView licenseGrease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080061/grease-lamp-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseAdjustable Drawshave (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078445/adjustable-drawshave-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseEditable food sticker collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931651/editable-food-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseCake Mold (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079017/cake-mold-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseWooden fork and spoon editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600816/wooden-fork-and-spoon-editable-mockup-elementView licenseGrum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080089/grum-hoe-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073299/candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseClothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain licenseDinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079048/candlestick-c-1938-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseEditable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931652/editable-healthy-eating-lifestyle-sticker-collage-element-remixView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080831/pa-german-plate-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license