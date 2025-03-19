rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cooper's Chamfer Knife (1938) by Thomas Dooley
Save
Edit Image
antiqueartknifepaintingsphotopublic domainspoonwatercolour
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Shoe Last (1938) by Michael Fallon
Shoe Last (1938) by Michael Fallon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081532/shoe-last-1938-michael-fallonFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Candle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeck
Candle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079041/candle-mold-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Tongs (1938) by Stanley Mazur
Tongs (1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082015/tongs-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Scent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Scent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081377/scent-bottle-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083684/handmade-soldering-iron-1939-harvey-thossFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Church Clock Hands (1938) by Walter Praefke
Church Clock Hands (1938) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079269/church-clock-hands-1938-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Disposable spoon and fork mockup, editable eco product
Disposable spoon and fork mockup, editable eco product
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604693/disposable-spoon-and-fork-mockup-editable-eco-productView license
Grease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Grease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080061/grease-lamp-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Adjustable Drawshave (1938) by Albert Geuppert
Adjustable Drawshave (1938) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078445/adjustable-drawshave-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Editable food sticker collage element remix
Editable food sticker collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931651/editable-food-sticker-collage-element-remixView license
Cake Mold (1938) by Charles Moss
Cake Mold (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079017/cake-mold-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Wooden fork and spoon editable mockup element
Wooden fork and spoon editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600816/wooden-fork-and-spoon-editable-mockup-elementView license
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080089/grum-hoe-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073299/candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Quality checked Instagram post template
Quality checked Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView license
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain license
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by John Hall
Candlestick (c. 1938) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079048/candlestick-c-1938-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Editable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remix
Editable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931652/editable-healthy-eating-lifestyle-sticker-collage-element-remixView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080831/pa-german-plate-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license