Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplaneartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotospoonantiqueCooper Plane (c. 1938) by Edward UngerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 939 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3206 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClamp (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079329/clamp-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081024/pitcher-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEmbroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseTravel map iPhone wallpaper, paper plane illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9907641/travel-map-iphone-wallpaper-paper-plane-illustration-editable-designView licenseSpoon Mold (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081744/spoon-mold-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseButton Hook (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079005/button-hook-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081377/scent-bottle-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCooper's Chamfer Knife (1938) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079412/coopers-chamfer-knife-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePerforated Rosette (1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080962/perforated-rosette-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseFlight training post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602269/flight-training-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseGlass Button Hook (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080022/glass-button-hook-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWarmer (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082196/warmer-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseLadle (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080478/ladle-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseButter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTeapot (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081910/teapot-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teddy bear character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259217/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView licenseTeapot (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081909/teapot-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseCup (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079530/cup-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseTongs (1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082015/tongs-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDouble Ox Yoke (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079679/double-yoke-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081740/spur-c-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseDrawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081999/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license