Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsrustroosterphotoantiqueCounterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles LemckeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1047 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3184 x 3649 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073497/caulking-hammer-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rooster illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418271/vintage-rooster-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseWooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082355/wooden-log-chair-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage animal sculpture, editable home decor set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057722/vintage-animal-sculpture-editable-home-decor-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079849/eye-bolt-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseEmbrace the wilderness Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527422/embrace-the-wilderness-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075689/leather-guide-marker-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057831/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082340/wood-carvers-bench-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059416/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDecoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079577/decoy-duck-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade ceramics editable logo template, original art illustration from Julie de Graaghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23094082/image-animal-art-blackView licenseWall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085138/wall-rack-for-newspapers-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseRosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rooster illustrations for designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418023/vintage-rooster-illustrations-for-designs-editable-design-element-setView licenseHide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic eggs label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView licenseCoopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079411/coopersmith-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBuck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078780/buck-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseTable Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084859/table-lamp-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseRabbet Plane (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081226/rabbet-plane-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup, aesthetic character designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781430/editable-poster-mockup-aesthetic-character-designView licenseHay Knife (c. 1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080189/hay-knife-c-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseWeathered wall mockup, editable texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10813950/weathered-wall-mockup-editable-texture-designView licenseIce Skate (c. 1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080301/ice-skate-c-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestand (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079032/candlestand-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseBowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseTwo Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082119/two-oil-lamps-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082286/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license