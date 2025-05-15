Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecorsetcorset illustrationcorset vintage illustrationcorset public domainclothesartvintagedesignCorset (c. 1938) by Marie MitchellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1000 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3369 x 4042 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFashion boutique Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23451765/image-flower-art-watercolourView licenseDolman (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065574/dolman-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseFlower and corset purple backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543589/flower-and-corset-purple-backgroundView licenseDress Cape (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079731/dress-cape-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseFlower and corset purple backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543583/flower-and-corset-purple-backgroundView licenseBoy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseFloral corset, aesthetic feminine vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559313/floral-corset-aesthetic-feminine-vintage-illustrationView licenseBodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFlower purple iPhone wallpaper, feminine designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543512/flower-purple-iphone-wallpaper-feminine-designView licenseHoop Skirt (c. 1937) by Esther Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075277/hoop-skirt-c-1937-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9610519/vintage-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535221/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535217/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseBoy's Cutaway Jacket (c. 1938) by Dorothea Mierischhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078722/boys-cutaway-jacket-c-1938-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain licenseHaute-couture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079711/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage element, editable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22335573/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseCape (c. 1938) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079067/cape-c-1938-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14202174/aesthetic-collection-poster-templateView licenseChild's Cape (c. 1938) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079207/childs-cape-c-1938-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic collection, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002154/aesthetic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseFashion design course Facebook post template from original art illustration from George Barbier and other artists, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23360652/image-person-art-manView licenseWoman's Nightgown (c. 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082323/womans-nightgown-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful bride poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11660942/beautiful-bride-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePetticoat and Pantalettes (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080982/petticoat-and-pantalettes-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseWrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798057/summer-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseBodice (c. 1935/1942) by Margaret Knapphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059197/bodice-c-19351942-margaret-knappFree Image from public domain licenseBride to be poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11664959/bride-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080314/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseInfant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080289/infants-cap-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGirl's Chintz Dress (1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080029/girls-chintz-dress-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseBride to be Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890538/bride-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080312/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license