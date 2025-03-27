rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Covered Dish (Duck) (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
Save
Edit Image
duck drawinganimalbirdartduckpublic domaindrawingssketch
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080057/grain-scoop-c-1938-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with animals, cityscape, and nature elements editable design
Retro monochrome collage with animals, cityscape, and nature elements editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22245140/image-background-png-textureView license
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086909/table-pedestal-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition
Ancient art exhibition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710981/ancient-art-exhibitionView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087554/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613927/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Frances Godfrey and LeRoy Griffith
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Frances Godfrey and LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084214/pickle-jar-c-1939-frances-godfrey-and-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Chic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remix
Chic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645604/chic-holding-megaphone-png-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Iron Bank (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Iron Bank (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086135/iron-bank-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Chic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remix
Chic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645695/chic-holding-megaphone-png-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffith
Trivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088726/trivet-c-1942-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Chic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remix
Chic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645680/chic-holding-megaphone-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087543/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Chic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remix
Chic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645619/chic-holding-megaphone-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083645/glass-bottle-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation poster template, editable text and design
Wedding invitation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687566/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Bootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088987/bootjack-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Duck couple in a lake paper craft editable remix
Duck couple in a lake paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623621/duck-couple-lake-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Toy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Toy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084990/toy-iron-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Floral mind sticker, mixed media editable design
Floral mind sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697808/floral-mind-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Needlepoint Slippers (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Needlepoint Slippers (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086408/needlepoint-slippers-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Png editable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage art on transparent background
Png editable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage art on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135981/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView license
Hatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Hatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083718/hatchel-flax-comb-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Editable vibrant watercolor animal design element set
Editable vibrant watercolor animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699894/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089478/pa-german-rocking-chair-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Wedding poster template, editable text and design
Wedding poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687668/wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080616/mission-bench-c-1938-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView license
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080353/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday poster template
Happy birthday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12883000/happy-birthday-poster-templateView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082256/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Windmill Counterbalance (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Windmill Counterbalance (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082321/windmill-counterbalance-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Polar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage art
Polar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333095/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView license
Fish Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Fish Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079926/fish-pitcher-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345883/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Gate Post Top (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewski
Gate Post Top (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080011/gate-post-top-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345904/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Pa. German Squeak Toy Rooster (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
Pa. German Squeak Toy Rooster (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080844/pa-german-squeak-toy-rooster-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license