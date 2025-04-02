rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mildred E Bent
Save
Edit Image
public domain vintagepublic domain pattern floralroseflowerplantpatternartvintage
Wedding studio Instagram story template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
Wedding studio Instagram story template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23436963/image-flower-plant-patternView license
Bedspread (Detail) (c. 1938) by Mildred E Bent
Bedspread (Detail) (c. 1938) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078608/bedspread-detail-c-1938-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048771/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Bedspread (Detail) (c. 1938) by Mildred E Bent
Bedspread (Detail) (c. 1938) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078602/bedspread-detail-c-1938-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062036/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Appliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
Appliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058826/appliqued-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062018/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Printed Scarf (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
Printed Scarf (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061996/printed-scarf-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048625/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView license
Bedspread Detail (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
Bedspread Detail (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059107/bedspread-detail-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056685/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058822/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070955/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Quilt (Bed Coverlet) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Quilt (Bed Coverlet) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068172/quilt-bed-coverlet-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048612/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Quilt Applique (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
Quilt Applique (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062061/quilt-applique-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048653/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079442/coverlet-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061877/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058840/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048735/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078656/block-from-friendship-quilt-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048613/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView license
Appliqued Coverlet - Tree Design (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Appliqued Coverlet - Tree Design (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064099/appliqued-coverlet-tree-design-c-1936-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056683/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078502/applique-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061887/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Sampler (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Sampler (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086668/sampler-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048624/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Pink chrysanthemum flower background, Spring collage
Pink chrysanthemum flower background, Spring collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8521434/pink-chrysanthemum-flower-background-spring-collageView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061995/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081197/quilt-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062021/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Appliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
Appliqued Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058816/appliqued-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Watercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062049/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058830/applique-quilt-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061997/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license