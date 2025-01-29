rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Save
Edit Image
embroideryvintage quiltpatterns public domainflowerfabricpatternartwatercolor
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork quilt magic font
Patchwork quilt magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Quilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068148/quilt-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView license
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView license
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078656/block-from-friendship-quilt-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView license
Hand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
Hand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080155/hand-made-quilt-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072865/applique-quilt-friendship-quilt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418242/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067541/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418248/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Crazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofel
Crazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079464/crazy-quilt-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418022/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt, or "Baltimo re Bride's Quilt") (c. 1942) by Mary Ann Burton
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt, or "Baltimo re Bride's Quilt") (c. 1942) by Mary Ann Burton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088456/image-patterns-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836775/patchworkView license
Textiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
Textiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418218/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068213/quilt-log-cabin-pattern-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418374/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillips
Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076640/quilt-c-1937-gladys-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Psychology podcast blog banner template
Psychology podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Applique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Oster
Applique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Oster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064087/applique-and-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-john-osterFree Image from public domain license