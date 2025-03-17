rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coverlet (1938) by J Howard Iams
Save
Edit Image
bookfabricpatternartvintagedesignpublic domainblue
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070095/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
Grand opening editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23092945/image-angel-fabric-birdView license
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074071/coverlet-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074060/coverlet-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070105/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Customizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay design
Customizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7510557/imageView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070094/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Coverlet (U.S. Seal) (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (U.S. Seal) (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070137/coverlet-us-seal-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Book drive Facebook post template
Book drive Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397381/book-drive-facebook-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089269/coverlet-c-1940-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain license
Craft fair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
Craft fair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050408/image-green-leaf-flowerView license
Candlewick Coverlet (Woven) (1935/1942) by Jules Lefevere
Candlewick Coverlet (Woven) (1935/1942) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059382/candlewick-coverlet-woven-19351942-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
William Morris quote Facebook story template
William Morris quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jacquard coverlet by H Langden Brown
Jacquard coverlet by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044036/jacquard-coverlet-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Donation Facebook post template
Donation Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396516/donation-facebook-post-templateView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhone
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079784/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Education word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Education word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470013/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView license
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083218/coverlet-boston-town-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance poster template
Floral fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503223/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView license
Beaded Pin Cushion (1937) by J Howard Iams
Beaded Pin Cushion (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072989/beaded-pin-cushion-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cast Iron Gate Top (1938) by J Howard Iams
Cast Iron Gate Top (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079149/cast-iron-gate-top-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cast Iron Gate Top (1938) by J Howard Iams
Cast Iron Gate Top (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079127/cast-iron-gate-top-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
Toleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082001/toleware-document-box-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license