Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternorange and blue patternfringefringed fabricantique fabricwoven patternsfabricartCoverlet (c. 1938) by Charles GoodwinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1130 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3285 x 3094 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327761/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074101/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseBlue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270257/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license70% sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682869/70percent-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBlue fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331788/blue-fabric-textured-desktop-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasawayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087243/woven-coverlet-c-1940-john-gasawayFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999164/william-morris-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089244/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseMeridian swimwear logo template, editable design template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443003/meridian-swimwear-logo-template-editable-design-template-editable-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic purple flower frame, paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198862/aesthetic-purple-flower-frame-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089263/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682870/spring-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070147/coverlet-detail-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23027230/image-flowers-pattern-personView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089246/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseDenim label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14542366/denim-label-template-editable-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086020/handwoven-coverlet-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseBespoke tailor & clothing poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10723478/bespoke-tailor-clothing-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066313/handwoven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071207/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Shermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066297/handwoven-coverlet-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061386/vintage-watercolor-botanical-editable-illustration-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseBespoke tailor & clothing post template, editable text for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10091690/bespoke-tailor-clothing-post-template-editable-text-for-social-mediaView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1938) by Eleanor Rogershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081161/printed-textile-c-1938-eleanor-rogersFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sample mockup, brown realistic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593411/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074098/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseLinen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas gift shop, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520491/christmas-gift-shop-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet Fragment (c. 1936) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070146/coverlet-fragment-c-1936-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788921/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089256/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license