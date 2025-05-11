rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbagornamentphotorug
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597007/champagne-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Holiday gifts Instagram post template, editable text
Holiday gifts Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596629/holiday-gifts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079443/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596628/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070093/coverlet-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve party Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas eve party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598047/christmas-eve-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074081/coverlet-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081214/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas donation Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597387/christmas-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Shopping gift card template
Shopping gift card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715534/shopping-gift-card-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Editable festive Christmas decorative watercolor design element set
Editable festive Christmas decorative watercolor design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699240/editable-festive-christmas-decorative-watercolor-design-element-setView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081231/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas party Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596907/christmas-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sampler (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Sampler (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070670/sampler-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074079/coverlet-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Editable festive Christmas decorative watercolor design element set
Editable festive Christmas decorative watercolor design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699244/editable-festive-christmas-decorative-watercolor-design-element-setView license
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075702/linen-towel-flower-design-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Christmas celebration watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Christmas celebration watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612888/image-accessory-animal-artView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079441/coverlet-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Holiday market Instagram post template, editable text
Holiday market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597239/holiday-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Coverlet (1938) by Alois E Ulrich
Coverlet (1938) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079447/coverlet-1938-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Christmas greetings Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas greetings Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597101/christmas-greetings-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Economy Handkerchief (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Economy Handkerchief (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079796/economy-handkerchief-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Lace Scarf (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Lace Scarf (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075620/lace-scarf-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license