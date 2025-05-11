Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecornelius christoffelsartpublic domainpaintingsbagphotorugcc0Coverlet Detail (c. 1938) by Cornelius ChristoffelsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 869 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2965 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCoverlet (Reverse Side) (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059880/coverlet-reverse-side-19351942-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089256/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074038/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817908/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089277/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074110/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089281/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089293/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075152/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1938) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078589/beaded-purse-c-1938-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059849/coverlet-19351942-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089242/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tote bag mockup, vintage famous painting print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867330/png-accessory-american-apparelView licenseCoverlet (Reverse Side) (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059882/coverlet-reverse-side-19351942-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseStudy club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451821/study-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089263/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582935/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoven Mat (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087261/woven-mat-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHomespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060907/homespun-coverlet-19351942-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseTote bag mockup, African American model editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051491/tote-bag-mockup-african-american-model-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089255/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588111/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070147/coverlet-detail-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089226/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license