rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Wynna Wright
Save
Edit Image
cows public domaincowanimalartwatercolorpublic domainbullpaintings
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079463/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Best employees vote Instagram post template, editable text
Best employees vote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Steer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Steer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081770/steer-weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Power of teamwork Instagram post template, editable text
Power of teamwork Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597587/power-teamwork-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Helen E Gilman
Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086345/metal-weather-vane-c-1940-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613634/png-accessory-adult-animalView license
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079471/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616602/image-accessory-adult-animalView license
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087137/weather-vane-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Business growth poster template, editable text and design
Business growth poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597441/business-growth-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Steer Weather Vane (c. 1941) by Zabelle Missirian
Steer Weather Vane (c. 1941) by Zabelle Missirian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088193/steer-weather-vane-c-1941-zabelle-missirianFree Image from public domain license
Join the team Instagram post template, editable text
Join the team Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597360/join-the-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082242/weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Sport camp Instagram post template, editable text
Sport camp Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597315/sport-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Galloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Galloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074971/galloping-horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617227/cartoon-soccer-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Pig Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Marian Page
Pig Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Marian Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089520/pig-weather-vane-c-1940-marian-pageFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613623/cartoon-soccer-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Goat (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Goat (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080041/goat-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Skimmed milk label template, editable design
Skimmed milk label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14518587/skimmed-milk-label-template-editable-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082263/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Indian Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Alice Stearns
Indian Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Alice Stearns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080288/indian-weather-vane-c-1938-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255708/png-animal-black-collage-elementView license
Cow and Calf Toy (c. 1939) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Cow and Calf Toy (c. 1939) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083219/cow-and-calf-toy-c-1939-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Stock market Instagram post template
Stock market Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714979/stock-market-instagram-post-templateView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075547/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Bull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Bull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView license
Pa. German Chalkware Lamp and Sheep (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Lamp and Sheep (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067342/pa-german-chalkware-lamp-and-sheep-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Growth stock Instagram post template
Growth stock Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714983/growth-stock-instagram-post-templateView license
Toy Cow (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Toy Cow (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087006/toy-cow-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Cow feed Instagram post template, editable text
Cow feed Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868703/cow-feed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080259/horse-and-rider-weather-vane-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Highland cow domestic animal nature remix, editable design
Highland cow domestic animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661212/highland-cow-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Horse Weather Vane (probably 1938) by Lloyd Broome
Horse Weather Vane (probably 1938) by Lloyd Broome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080275/horse-weather-vane-probably-1938-lloyd-broomeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471760/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toy Yoke of Oxen (1935/1942) by Joseph Goldberg
Toy Yoke of Oxen (1935/1942) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069824/toy-yoke-oxen-19351942-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471813/editable-watercolor-deer-forest-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085194/weather-vane-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license