Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagecrazytextile designneedleworkembroiderypatterncrazy quiltpaper patternartCrazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William KieckhofelOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 899 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3067 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418876/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseCrazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079464/crazy-quilt-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseCute embroidered kittens design, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417990/cute-embroidered-kittens-design-editable-design-element-setView licenseCrazy Quilt Stitches (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074143/crazy-quilt-stitches-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseSampler (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081344/sampler-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseColorful butterfly embroidery designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418106/colorful-butterfly-embroidery-designs-editable-design-element-setView licenseCotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal character embroidery set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131182/animal-character-embroidery-set-editable-design-elementView licenseFriendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licenseQuilt (Corner) (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086592/quilt-corner-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery peachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996600/embroidery-peachView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076827/sampler-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseEmbroidery: Technique Demonstration (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079827/embroidery-technique-demonstration-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076835/sampler-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418883/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseApplique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072865/applique-quilt-friendship-quilt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licenseSampler (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081338/sampler-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418022/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068155/quilt-c-1936-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818109/stitchedView licenseBlock from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078656/block-from-friendship-quilt-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseBe unicorn quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068148/quilt-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067861/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081193/quilt-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418374/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Japan Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823897/visit-japan-facebook-post-templateView licensePepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licenseSampler (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081343/sampler-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418131/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseGros Point Needlework - Flowers (c. 1939) by Ivar Julius and Albert Rudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083673/gros-point-needlework-flowers-c-1939-ivar-julius-and-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license