rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Crazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofel
Save
Edit Image
crazytextile designneedleworkembroiderypatterncrazy quiltpaper patternart
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418876/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Crazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofel
Crazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079464/crazy-quilt-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Cute embroidered kittens design, editable design element set
Cute embroidered kittens design, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417990/cute-embroidered-kittens-design-editable-design-element-setView license
Crazy Quilt Stitches (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
Crazy Quilt Stitches (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074143/crazy-quilt-stitches-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Sampler (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Sampler (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081344/sampler-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Colorful butterfly embroidery designs, editable design element set
Colorful butterfly embroidery designs, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418106/colorful-butterfly-embroidery-designs-editable-design-element-setView license
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Animal character embroidery set, editable design element
Animal character embroidery set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131182/animal-character-embroidery-set-editable-design-elementView license
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView license
Quilt (Corner) (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
Quilt (Corner) (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086592/quilt-corner-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery peach
Embroidery peach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996600/embroidery-peachView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Sampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076827/sampler-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Embroidery: Technique Demonstration (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofel
Embroidery: Technique Demonstration (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079827/embroidery-technique-demonstration-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Sampler (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076835/sampler-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418883/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072865/applique-quilt-friendship-quilt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView license
Sampler (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
Sampler (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081338/sampler-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418022/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Therkel Anderson
Quilt (c. 1936) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068155/quilt-c-1936-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818109/stitchedView license
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078656/block-from-friendship-quilt-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Quilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068148/quilt-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067861/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Quilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081193/quilt-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418374/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Visit Japan Facebook post template
Visit Japan Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823897/visit-japan-facebook-post-templateView license
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView license
Sampler (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Sampler (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081343/sampler-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418131/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Gros Point Needlework - Flowers (c. 1939) by Ivar Julius and Albert Rudin
Gros Point Needlework - Flowers (c. 1939) by Ivar Julius and Albert Rudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083673/gros-point-needlework-flowers-c-1939-ivar-julius-and-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license