rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Save
Edit Image
cows public domaincowanimalartwatercolorpublic domainbullpaintings
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082263/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Best employees vote Instagram post template, editable text
Best employees vote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Wynna Wright
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Wynna Wright
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079458/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-wynna-wrightFree Image from public domain license
Power of teamwork Instagram post template, editable text
Power of teamwork Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597587/power-teamwork-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Steer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Steer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081770/steer-weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Business growth poster template, editable text and design
Business growth poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597441/business-growth-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078109/weather-vane-model-fire-engine-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616602/image-accessory-adult-animalView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082249/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613634/png-accessory-adult-animalView license
Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Helen E Gilman
Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086345/metal-weather-vane-c-1940-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Join the team Instagram post template, editable text
Join the team Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597360/join-the-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078128/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Sport camp Instagram post template, editable text
Sport camp Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597315/sport-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617227/cartoon-soccer-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079293/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613623/cartoon-soccer-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079471/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Skimmed milk label template, editable design
Skimmed milk label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14518587/skimmed-milk-label-template-editable-designView license
Dairy Maid Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Dairy Maid Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074285/dairy-maid-doll-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082242/weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255708/png-animal-black-collage-elementView license
Walnut Burl Bowl (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Walnut Burl Bowl (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072447/walnut-burl-bowl-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Stock market Instagram post template
Stock market Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714979/stock-market-instagram-post-templateView license
Galloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Galloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074971/galloping-horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Bull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Bull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView license
Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079108/carved-eagle-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471813/editable-watercolor-deer-forest-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085194/weather-vane-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10476398/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Doll (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065510/doll-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Whole milk label template, editable design
Whole milk label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489557/whole-milk-label-template-editable-designView license
Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082163/walking-doll-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Cow feed Instagram post template, editable text
Cow feed Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868703/cow-feed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cow and Calf Toy (c. 1939) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Cow and Calf Toy (c. 1939) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083219/cow-and-calf-toy-c-1939-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10249353/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView license
Weathercock (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Weathercock (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072497/weathercock-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license