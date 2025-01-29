Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageembroiderycrazycrazy quiltquiltstitchespatternsartvintageCrazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William KieckhofelOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3065 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licenseCrazy Quilt (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079462/crazy-quilt-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licenseCrazy Quilt Stitches (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074143/crazy-quilt-stitches-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licenseSampler (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081344/sampler-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836775/patchworkView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076835/sampler-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView licenseSampler (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081338/sampler-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776701/patchworkView licenseCotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Japan Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823897/visit-japan-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt (Corner) (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086592/quilt-corner-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418218/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseEmbroidery: Technique Demonstration (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079827/embroidery-technique-demonstration-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418022/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseFriendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licensePepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licensePatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licenseApplique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072865/applique-quilt-friendship-quilt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418374/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076827/sampler-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVintage word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946151/vintage-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068155/quilt-c-1936-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party invitation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395000/dinner-party-invitation-poster-templateView licenseChintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418250/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067861/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418216/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081193/quilt-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery fabric png mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434232/embroidery-fabric-png-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseSampler (c. 1939) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084476/sampler-c-1939-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418131/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseThe colosseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444055/the-colosseum-poster-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081197/quilt-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395002/wedding-invitation-poster-templateView licenseFriendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074979/friendship-quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license