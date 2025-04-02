Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageembroideryfloral public domainroseanimalflowerplantbirdpatternCrewel Bed Hanging (c. 1938) by Helen E GilmanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 487 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 1663 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13729189/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView licenseCrewel Embroidery (1935/1942) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059917/crewel-embroidery-19351942-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13725875/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView licenseCrewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074174/crewel-embroidery-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507044/rose-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseCrewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083228/crewel-embroidery-c-1939-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347996/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEagle (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079766/eagle-c-1938-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348028/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSet of Crewel Embroidered Bed Curtains (c. 1939) by John Osterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084545/set-crewel-embroidered-bed-curtains-c-1939-john-osterFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379637/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseCrewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065276/crewel-embroidery-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licensePerfume poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13506801/perfume-poster-templateView licenseChintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059552/chintz-valance-for-poster-bed-c-1935-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseEgg hunt Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408210/egg-hunt-facebook-post-templateView licenseCrewel Bedspread (c. 1937) by Lawrence Petersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074166/crewel-bedspread-c-1937-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic autumn flower computer wallpaper, seasonal botanical background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260721/png-aesthetic-autumn-backgroundView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769856/rose-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseArchitectural Carving (c. 1940) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085350/architectural-carving-c-1940-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView licenseSection of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076917/section-bed-curtain-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332709/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrewel Embroidered Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087629/crewel-embroidered-bedspread-c-1941-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769854/rose-fragrance-instagram-story-templateView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065908/embroidery-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable instant film frame & flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346575/png-aesthetic-animal-beigeView licenseCrewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Petersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074173/crewel-embroidery-valance-c-1937-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347130/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065268/crewel-embroidery-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable instant film frame & flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347160/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue png, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347809/greek-goddess-statue-png-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseBlack background, editable floral frame, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631956/black-background-editable-floral-frame-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmbroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769867/rose-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079428/coverlet-c-1938-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517210/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licenseQuilt - Rose Design (1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081229/quilt-rose-design-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license