Cream Pitcher (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassmugcreamphoto
Coffee menu Instagram post template, editable orange aesthetic design
Pitcher (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Editable Food and drink design element set
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Ice pop shop poster template, editable text and design
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
Coffee drinks, blue aesthetic background, editable design
Stone Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Editable Food and drink design element set
Bishop Hill: Pitcher (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
Coffee, anywhere Instagram post template, editable text
Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Editable coffee menu design element set
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Coffee design element set, editable design
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Coffee design element set, editable design
Hand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Cafe coffee png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Pitcher (Ecclesiastical) (1938) by N H Yeckley
Editable coffee design element set
Glass Pitcher (c. 1940) by Elisabeth Fulda
Coffee drinks, green aesthetic background, editable design
Cream Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Editable coffee design element set
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Editable Food and drink design element set
Hardanger (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Small Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Dana
Coffee drinks, green aesthetic background, editable design
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Coffee drinks, blue aesthetic background, editable design
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Editable coffee design element set
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwig
Editable coffee design element set
Comb Case (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Souvenir Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
