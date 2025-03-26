Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageflowerartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovasejarCrockery Flower Vase (c. 1938) by Clyde L CheneyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 810 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2765 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFive Gallon Churn (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079942/five-gallon-churn-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licensePreserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Chair (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082336/wooden-chair-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden chiar (probably 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082350/wooden-chiar-probably-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseEarthen Pitcher (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060390/earthen-pitcher-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseEarthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060373/earthen-churn-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081059/pitcher-c-1938-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseFrame of Hair Flowers (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079993/frame-hair-flowers-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseGrease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080061/grease-lamp-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081014/pitcher-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Stone Urn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059470/carved-stone-urn-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseGlazed Clay Bowl (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060738/glazed-clay-bowl-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443903/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066735/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461208/beautiful-spring-facebook-story-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089556/pitcher-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseScent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081377/scent-bottle-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseLarge Earthen Jar (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069267/large-earthen-jar-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080405/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseEwer - Fulton Steamboat (c. 1940) by George Yanoskohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085799/ewer-fulton-steamboat-c-1940-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080402/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license