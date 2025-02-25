Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotohumanCrockery Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers JrOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 872 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2977 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrockery Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079519/crockery-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseDog Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079624/dog-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licensePossum Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081097/possum-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseMantle Clock (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080577/mantle-clock-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079084/carousel-horse-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079099/carousel-horse-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseEmbroidered Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074675/embroidered-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePetit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076314/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBureau (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073256/bureau-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseMonkey Bank (1935/1942) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061329/monkey-bank-19351942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSecretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076891/secretary-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePetit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076313/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseEight Leg Table with Drawer (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065849/eight-leg-table-with-drawer-c-1936-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas snowman during Winter png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518833/christmas-snowman-during-winter-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseDoll Parasol (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079657/doll-parasol-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082227/weather-vane-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082223/weather-vane-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePen and ink on paper (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067584/pen-and-ink-paper-c-1936-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseGrandfather Clock (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066224/grandfather-clock-c-1936-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076459/pitcher-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license