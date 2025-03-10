rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Crystal Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Save
Edit Image
artbankcagecrystalpaintingsphotopublic domainwatercolor
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
House Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
House Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080279/house-coin-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Music festival Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
Music festival Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424460/music-festival-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Humpty Dumpty Mechanical Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Humpty Dumpty Mechanical Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080278/humpty-dumpty-mechanical-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rearing Horse Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Rearing Horse Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081247/rearing-horse-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Happy valentine's day poster template, editable text and design
Happy valentine's day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Horse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Horse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080260/horses-head-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Fat Clown Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Fat Clown Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079850/fat-clown-coin-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Centennial Bank - 1876 (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Centennial Bank - 1876 (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079153/centennial-bank-1876-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Piggy bank, money saving paper craft collage, editable design
Piggy bank, money saving paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11815381/piggy-bank-money-saving-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
Cathedral Coin Box (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Cathedral Coin Box (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079145/cathedral-coin-box-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526468/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Novelty Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Novelty Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075983/novelty-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526333/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Punch and Judy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Punch and Judy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076586/punch-and-judy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Fresh eggs Instagram post template, editable text
Fresh eggs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929530/fresh-eggs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mechanical Artillery Bank (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
Mechanical Artillery Bank (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086334/mechanical-artillery-bank-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Paper piggy bank, money saving collage, editable design
Paper piggy bank, money saving collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806583/paper-piggy-bank-money-saving-collage-editable-designView license
Prize Pig Coin Bank (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
Prize Pig Coin Bank (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084357/prize-pig-coin-bank-c-1939-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059466/vintage-transportation-editable-train-and-ship-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wood Carving of 6 Balls (1935/1942) by Alf Bruseth
Wood Carving of 6 Balls (1935/1942) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063915/wood-carving-balls-19351942-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Farm & kids book cover template
Farm & kids book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView license
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077496/stump-speaker-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Spring Wedding Instagram post template
Spring Wedding Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671304/spring-wedding-instagram-post-templateView license
Door Lock (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
Door Lock (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085677/door-lock-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Children charities poster template, editable text and design
Children charities poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520591/children-charities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Snuff Box (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
Snuff Box (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086774/snuff-box-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Children charities Instagram story template, editable text
Children charities Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520743/children-charities-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075225/hitching-post-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Happy chickens Instagram post template
Happy chickens Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599998/happy-chickens-instagram-post-templateView license
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074485/door-stop-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Metal music Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
Metal music Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424451/metal-music-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Flatiron (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Flatiron (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074886/flatiron-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Whiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
Whiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085222/whiskey-flask-c-1939-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507714/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Horse Statue (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Horse Statue (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075289/horse-statue-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license