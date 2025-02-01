Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsboxphotoantiqueCupboard (c. 1938) by Charles HenningOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3183 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseSecretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081410/secretary-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas winter, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseHanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080163/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079194/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePress Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081139/press-cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331394/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licensePainted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080881/painted-wooden-chest-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePainted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChest (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079170/chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331051/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073605/chest-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseBox Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078730/box-desk-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseOlive house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466938/olive-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079000/cabinet-for-storage-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseParty celebration, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079206/chest-drawers-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596810/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseParty celebration, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseHospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Dower Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080777/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license