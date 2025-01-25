rawpixel
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet - Pine Tree Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (1938) by Alois E Ulrich
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Handwoven Tapestry Coverlet (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Economy Sewing Supply Holder (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
