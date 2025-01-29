Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotorugembroideryDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine HastingsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3184 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licensePressed flower, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074081/coverlet-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079443/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseSampler (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070670/sampler-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070093/coverlet-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage paper craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081214/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706335/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067090/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower illustration, white background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713123/vintage-flower-illustration-white-background-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081197/quilt-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView licenseLinen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075702/linen-towel-flower-design-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258090/png-camellia-flower-customizable-cut-outView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074079/coverlet-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102005/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081231/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal bird floral iPhone wallpaper, vintage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8516279/surreal-bird-floral-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-remixView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849177/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseEconomy Handkerchief (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079796/economy-handkerchief-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699915/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseLace Scarf (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075620/lace-scarf-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886112/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseEmbroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886151/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886067/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076853/sampler-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license