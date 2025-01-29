rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotorugembroidery
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Pressed flower, editable design element set
Pressed flower, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074081/coverlet-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079443/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Sampler (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Sampler (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070670/sampler-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070093/coverlet-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081214/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706335/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067090/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713123/vintage-flower-illustration-white-background-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081197/quilt-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView license
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075702/linen-towel-flower-design-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258090/png-camellia-flower-customizable-cut-outView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074079/coverlet-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102005/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081231/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Surreal bird floral iPhone wallpaper, vintage remix
Surreal bird floral iPhone wallpaper, vintage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8516279/surreal-bird-floral-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-remixView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849177/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Economy Handkerchief (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Economy Handkerchief (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079796/economy-handkerchief-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699915/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Lace Scarf (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Lace Scarf (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075620/lace-scarf-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886112/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886151/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886067/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Sampler (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076853/sampler-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license