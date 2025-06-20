rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cuspidor (1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
Save
Edit Image
animalfacepersonartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintings
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Aspic Mold (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
Aspic Mold (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078515/aspic-mold-c-1938-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074190/crock-probably-19371938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Door Stop (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Door Stop (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085691/door-stop-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Economy White Cap (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Economy White Cap (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079816/economy-white-cap-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Shop Sign - Grapes (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Shop Sign - Grapes (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081534/shop-sign-grapes-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Pottery Pig (c. 1938) by John Winters
Pottery Pig (c. 1938) by John Winters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081111/pottery-pig-c-1938-john-wintersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Rosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Rosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074202/crock-probably-19371938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Drawing for the Primer: Tortoise, ca. 1905 by hans thoma
Drawing for the Primer: Tortoise, ca. 1905 by hans thoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946678/drawing-for-the-primer-tortoise-ca-1905-hans-thomaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Trivet (1938) by Charles Moss
Trivet (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082089/trivet-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Birch Bark Shoe (1938) by Eugene C Miller
Birch Bark Shoe (1938) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078619/birch-bark-shoe-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by James McKenzie
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by James McKenzie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082037/toy-bank-c-1938-james-mckenzieFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Patch Pocket and Decorations on Ky. Rifle (1938) by Charles Moss
Patch Pocket and Decorations on Ky. Rifle (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080923/patch-pocket-and-decorations-ky-rifle-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Snow Catcher (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
Snow Catcher (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081713/snow-catcher-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Paul Ward
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082548/bandbox-c-1939-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Zeeschildpad (Cheloniidae) (1596 - 1610) by Anselmus Boëtius de Boodt
Zeeschildpad (Cheloniidae) (1596 - 1610) by Anselmus Boëtius de Boodt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795095/zeeschildpad-cheloniidae-1596-1610-anselmus-boetius-boodtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Fire Hose Reel (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
Fire Hose Reel (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079902/fire-hose-reel-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Lamp (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
Lamp (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080483/lamp-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Tippet and Muff (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
Tippet and Muff (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081985/tippet-and-muff-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072841/andiron-one-pair-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license