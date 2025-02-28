Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugphotocupantiqueDipper (c. 1938) by Jacob GielensOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 922 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3148 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081994/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licensePNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView licenseDoll: Black Mama (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079639/doll-black-mama-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licensePottery Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081113/pottery-lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080475/lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081999/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWick Lamp (c. 1938) by Frank Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082310/wick-lamp-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseCalming herbal tea Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822162/calming-herbal-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Charles T Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082000/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseShaving Mug (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088115/shaving-mug-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078551/bandbox-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseTin Lamp (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081973/tin-lamp-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Porringer (1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079242/childs-porringer-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089556/pitcher-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseGrease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080061/grease-lamp-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePitcher (1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081054/pitcher-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChurn (c. 1941) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087545/churn-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseNursing Bottle (c. 1938) by Christabel Scrymserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080668/nursing-bottle-c-1938-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885843/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseTin Teapot (c. 1938) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081975/tin-teapot-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license