Doll (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
"Victorian Lady" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Figurehead for Ship "Marcia Allen" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Figurehead: "Emma" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Figurehead "General Schofield" (c. 1939) by Molly Bodenstein
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Doll - "Emily" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Doll (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Puppet - "Liza" (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Negro Woman Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Mechanical Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Punch's Sweatheart (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Corn Husk Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Doll (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Doll - "Abigail" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Doll - "Lulu" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
