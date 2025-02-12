rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll: Black Mama (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourblackpublic domainclothingdrawing
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quaker Doll (1935/1942) by Jacob Gielens
Quaker Doll (1935/1942) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062025/quaker-doll-19351942-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Jacob Gielens
Doll (c. 1937) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074371/doll-c-1937-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dipper (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
Dipper (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079605/dipper-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079631/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gingham Doll (c. 1938) by William Frank
Gingham Doll (c. 1938) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080026/gingham-doll-c-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Child's Porringer (1938) by Jacob Gielens
Child's Porringer (1938) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079242/childs-porringer-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Three Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Three Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081938/three-dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082163/walking-doll-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Figure of Napolean (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Figure of Napolean (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079914/figure-napolean-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Woman Doll in Buckskin (c. 1938) by George File
Woman Doll in Buckskin (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082337/woman-doll-buckskin-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll with China Head (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
Doll with China Head (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085671/doll-with-china-head-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082458/mother-goose-marionette-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Adeline" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Adeline" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079638/doll-adeline-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Doll (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079614/doll-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Retablo-Our Lady of Sorrows "Nuestra Senora de los Siete Dolores (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo-Our Lady of Sorrows "Nuestra Senora de los Siete Dolores (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081269/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079650/doll-leta-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (1938) by Walter Praefke
Doll (1938) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079632/doll-1938-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license