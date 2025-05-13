rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotodoll
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Witches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable text
Witches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474800/witches-halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Indian Doll (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Wooden Indian Doll (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078308/wooden-indian-doll-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079631/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474144/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll--"General Grant" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll--"General Grant" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074405/doll-general-grant-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Rag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076723/rag-doll-tilly-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081546/silk-apron-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Introducung baby Facebook post template
Introducung baby Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060834/introducung-baby-facebook-post-templateView license
Rag Doll "Billy" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Rag Doll "Billy" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076706/rag-doll-billy-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474420/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075071/greiner-doll-minerva-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Rainy season insurance event poster template, editable text and design
Rainy season insurance event poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543068/rainy-season-insurance-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll - "Emily" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Emily" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079652/doll-emily-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Love angel fantasy remix, editable design
Love angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663570/love-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Back to school Instagram post template, editable text
Back to school Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473252/back-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Volunteer Instagram post template, editable text
Volunteer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473398/volunteer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Nancy Lou" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Nancy Lou" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074418/doll-nancy-lou-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Family fun day Instagram post template, editable text
Family fun day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473407/family-fun-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nightgown (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Nightgown (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080654/nightgown-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template
Kids book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView license
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078516/babys-shirt-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Halloween sale Instagram post template, editable text
Halloween sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528088/halloween-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079040/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram story template
Bedtime stories Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597838/bedtime-stories-instagram-story-templateView license
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Charity blog banner template, editable text
Charity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473254/charity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070078/coverlet-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Joining forces blog banner template, editable text
Joining forces blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473307/joining-forces-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license