Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotodollDoll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F BushOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 855 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2917 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWitches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474800/witches-halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Indian Doll (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078308/wooden-indian-doll-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079631/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseCostume shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474144/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll--"General Grant" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074405/doll-general-grant-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076723/rag-doll-tilly-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSilk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081546/silk-apron-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseIntroducung baby Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060834/introducung-baby-facebook-post-templateView licenseRag Doll "Billy" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076706/rag-doll-billy-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474420/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075071/greiner-doll-minerva-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseRainy season insurance event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543068/rainy-season-insurance-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll - "Emily" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079652/doll-emily-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseLove angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663570/love-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473252/back-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473398/volunteer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Nancy Lou" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074418/doll-nancy-lou-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseFamily fun day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473407/family-fun-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNightgown (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080654/nightgown-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseKids book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView licenseBaby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078516/babys-shirt-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528088/halloween-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079040/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597838/bedtime-stories-instagram-story-templateView licenseToy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseCharity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473254/charity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070078/coverlet-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseJoining forces blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473307/joining-forces-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license