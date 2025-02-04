rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedphotodoll
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079649/doll-cradle-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Rocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
Rocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081277/rocking-chair-with-rawhide-seat-c-1938-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083226/cradle-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic baby room editable mockup, home interior
Aesthetic baby room editable mockup, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681030/aesthetic-baby-room-editable-mockup-home-interiorView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Doll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085659/doll-cradle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079309/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bed (1935/1942) by Richard Reimer
Bed (1935/1942) by Richard Reimer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059067/bed-19351942-richard-reimerFree Image from public domain license
3D mother holding toddler editable remix
3D mother holding toddler editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394925/mother-holding-toddler-editable-remixView license
Cradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Battee
Cradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Battee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074114/cradle-c-1937-leonard-batteeFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidson
Sewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088053/sewing-stand-1941-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cradle (c. 1940) by Harry King
Cradle (c. 1940) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089319/cradle-c-1940-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Mattress ad Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView license
Pa. German Cradle with Doll & Coverlet (1935/1942) by John Fisk
Pa. German Cradle with Doll & Coverlet (1935/1942) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061463/pa-german-cradle-with-doll-coverlet-19351942-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Interior design Instagram post template
Interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138754/interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074115/cradle-c-1937-ulrich-fischerFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082416/zoar-childs-bed-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080218/highboy-c-1938-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Hotel deals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView license
Cradle (c. 1936) by Louis Plogsted
Cradle (c. 1936) by Louis Plogsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070171/cradle-c-1936-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Shaker Rug Beater (c. 1939) by Orville Cline
Shaker Rug Beater (c. 1939) by Orville Cline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084556/shaker-rug-beater-c-1939-orville-clineFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721788/baby-shower-greeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cradle (c. 1939) by Virginia Kennady
Cradle (c. 1939) by Virginia Kennady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083227/cradle-c-1939-virginia-kennadyFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation Instagram post template, editable text
Clothing donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597857/clothing-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Walnut Crib (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
Walnut Crib (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063726/walnut-crib-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Cradle (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Cradle (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059894/cradle-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072269/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Zoar Thread Holder (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Thread Holder (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082454/zoar-thread-holder-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055768/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license