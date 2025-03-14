rawpixel
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082163/walking-doll-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079669/dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074414/doll-lily-may-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Bishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078635/bishop-hill-dress-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Abigail" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074398/doll-abigail-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Camela" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074370/doll-camela-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Coat (c. 1940) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085574/childs-coat-c-1940-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079619/doll-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060240/dress-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Adeline" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079638/doll-adeline-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Gingham Doll (c. 1938) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080026/gingham-doll-c-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Irene Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079730/dress-c-1938-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074371/doll-c-1937-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Creativity in children Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551614/creativity-children-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Boy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073168/boy-doll-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
World art day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467876/world-art-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074578/dress-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Three Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081938/three-dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Children's day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473202/childrens-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079722/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license