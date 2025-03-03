rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll Parasol (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Save
Edit Image
paper dollsvictorian parasolpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsumbrella
Victorian couple mobile wallpaper, Paris Street Rainy Day, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian couple mobile wallpaper, Paris Street Rainy Day, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545581/victorian-couple-mobile-wallpaper-paris-street-rainy-day-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080577/mantle-clock-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082227/weather-vane-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082223/weather-vane-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Possum Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Possum Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081097/possum-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455913/editable-watercolor-women-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll Coach (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Doll Coach (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074438/doll-coach-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Sea, sun, sand Instagram post template, editable text
Sea, sun, sand Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512764/sea-sun-sand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dog Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Dog Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079624/dog-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Vacation package Instagram post template
Vacation package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Parasol (c. 1938) by J J O Neill
Parasol (c. 1938) by J J O Neill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080907/parasol-c-1938-neillFree Image from public domain license
Outdoor playtime Instagram post template, editable text
Outdoor playtime Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512747/outdoor-playtime-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Embroidered Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Embroidered Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074675/embroidered-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Bureau (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Bureau (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073256/bureau-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076314/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, beautiful woman with umbrella illustration, remix from artworks by George Barbier…
PNG ripped paper mockup element, beautiful woman with umbrella illustration, remix from artworks by George Barbier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229329/png-beautiful-woman-with-umbrella-illustration-blue-collage-elementView license
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076313/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Summertime png element, editable beach umbrella collage remix
Summertime png element, editable beach umbrella collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214682/summertime-png-element-editable-beach-umbrella-collage-remixView license
Portable Charcoal Stove (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Portable Charcoal Stove (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086497/portable-charcoal-stove-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Secretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Secretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076891/secretary-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888564/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Hobby Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Hobby Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083762/hobby-horse-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888656/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Carousel Horse (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Carousel Horse (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079099/carousel-horse-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Parasol (c. 1938) by Douglas Cox
Parasol (c. 1938) by Douglas Cox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080915/parasol-c-1938-douglas-coxFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Carousel Horse (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Carousel Horse (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079084/carousel-horse-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's Summer background, travel folder, remixed by rawpixel
George Barbier's Summer background, travel folder, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527260/george-barbiers-summer-background-travel-folder-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sheraton Wall Table (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Sheraton Wall Table (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077054/sheraton-wall-table-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet paper note sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet paper note sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9075002/madame-monet-paper-note-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Child's Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083054/childs-rocking-horse-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's Summer background, travel folder, remixed by rawpixel
George Barbier's Summer background, travel folder, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8526981/george-barbiers-summer-background-travel-folder-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Hanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086018/hanging-closet-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license