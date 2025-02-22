Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingsglassdolphinDolphin Base Lamp (c. 1938) by Ray PriceOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1023 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3346 x 3925 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDiving lesson poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721430/diving-lesson-poster-template-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080421/jug-c-1938-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseUnder the sea poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721465/under-the-sea-poster-template-and-designView licenseAndirons (c. 1938) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078498/andirons-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (c. 1938) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078707/bowl-c-1938-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813799/aquarium-poster-templateView licenseSpark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081712/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813765/aquarium-instagram-post-templateView licenseRobineau Scarab Vase (c. 1938) by Richard Whitakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081283/robineau-scarab-vase-c-1938-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813836/aquarium-instagram-story-templateView licenseBed Warmer (c. 1939) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082649/bed-warmer-c-1939-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702542/aquarium-blog-banner-templateView licensePeg Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080948/peg-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575558/blue-birthday-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePorcelain Vase (c. 1938) by Herbert Gallagerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081084/porcelain-vase-c-1938-herbert-gallagerFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575603/blue-birthday-cake-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseGlass Pocket Flask (c. 1938) by G A Spangenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080021/glass-pocket-flask-c-1938-spangenbergFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575563/blue-birthday-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSpark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081720/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseCake house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Earthenware Bowl (c. 1938) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080796/pa-german-earthenware-bowl-c-1938-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708002/dinner-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGrease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080061/grease-lamp-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseDolphins surf waves illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235696/dolphins-surf-waves-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080471/lamp-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSperm Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081726/sperm-oil-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah community party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786769/hanukkah-community-party-blog-banner-templateView licenseCoin Purse (c. 1938) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079369/coin-purse-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079522/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseMarine life blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039141/marine-life-blog-banner-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079490/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseLife below water blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696390/life-below-water-blog-banner-templateView licenseSmall Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081678/small-vase-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597408/dinner-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079491/crock-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBest friends party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597444/best-friends-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081998/toleware-coal-vase-c-1938-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license