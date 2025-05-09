rawpixel
Doll Settee (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
Tavern Table (Top Missing) (1938) by Austin L Davison
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Refectory Table (1938) by Austin L Davison
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Pa. German Spice Box (1938) by Austin L Davison
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cast Iron Match Holder (1938) by Austin L Davison
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Pa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Conestoga Wagon Tool Box Lid (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Section of Cast Iron Balcony (c. 1937) by Austin L Davison
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Chair Back Decoration (1935) by Austin L Davison
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Foot Scraper (1937) by Austin L Davison
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (1938) by Austin L Davison
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Cast Iron Urn (c. 1937) by Austin L Davison
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Fragment of Fence (1937) by Austin L Davison
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Gate (1937) by Austin L Davison
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gate for Cemetary Plot (1937) by Austin L Davison
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Window Grille (1937) by Austin L Davison
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cast Iron Eagle (c. 1937) by Austin L Davison
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Wooden Chair (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Cast Iron Window Grille (1937) by Austin L Davison
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Cemetary Gate (1937) by Austin L Davison
