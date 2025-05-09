Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageantique sketch drawingwoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaindrawingpaintingsDoll Settee (c. 1938) by Austin L DavisonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 878 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2998 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseTavern Table (Top Missing) (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081907/tavern-table-top-missing-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRefectory Table (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081242/refectory-table-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licensePa. 