rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Save
Edit Image
doll art public domainfacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintings
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079650/doll-leta-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Boy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Boy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073168/boy-doll-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll (1935/1942) by Eugene Croe
Doll (1935/1942) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060129/doll-19351942-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Witches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable text
Witches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474800/witches-halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074414/doll-lily-may-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Introducung baby Facebook post template
Introducung baby Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060834/introducung-baby-facebook-post-templateView license
Doll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074456/doll-bisque-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474144/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rag Doll (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
Rag Doll (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084381/rag-doll-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Volunteer Instagram post template, editable text
Volunteer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473398/volunteer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Adeline" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Adeline" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079638/doll-adeline-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Halloween sale Instagram post template, editable text
Halloween sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528088/halloween-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Three Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Three Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081938/three-dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Family fun day Instagram post template, editable text
Family fun day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473407/family-fun-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074419/doll-hepzabah-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template
Kids book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView license
Doll: "Donald" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll: "Donald" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079635/doll-donald-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Charity blog banner template, editable text
Charity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473254/charity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
"Barnacle Bill" Puppet (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
"Barnacle Bill" Puppet (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078411/barnacle-bill-puppet-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474420/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Soldier (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
Cigar Store Soldier (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065091/cigar-store-soldier-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Back to school Instagram post template, editable text
Back to school Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473252/back-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Ray Price
Doll (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079613/doll-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Joining forces blog banner template, editable text
Joining forces blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473307/joining-forces-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082036/toy-bank-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Minstrel Marionette (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
Minstrel Marionette (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067153/minstrel-marionette-c-1936-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
Doll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065541/doll-mollie-bentley-1936-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
"Sinbad" Marionette (c. 1938) by George File
"Sinbad" Marionette (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078446/sinbad-marionette-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597671/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Policeman Hand Puppet (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Policeman Hand Puppet (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081071/policeman-hand-puppet-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license