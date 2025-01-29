rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dragon and Serpent Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
Save
Edit Image
dragon serpentdragonanimalartwatercolourpublic domaindinosaurpaintings
Dinosaur world Instagram post template
Dinosaur world Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717138/dinosaur-world-instagram-post-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberg
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082267/weather-vane-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Red fire dragon fantasy remix, editable design
Red fire dragon fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663415/red-fire-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Carved Stork (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
Carved Stork (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079125/carved-stork-c-1938-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year
Chinese new year
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059351/chinese-new-yearView license
Serpent Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Lloyd Broome
Serpent Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Lloyd Broome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081406/serpent-weather-vane-c-1938-lloyd-broomeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Conceptual opened book design element set
Editable Conceptual opened book design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15941464/editable-conceptual-opened-book-design-element-setView license
Eagle Stern Piece (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
Eagle Stern Piece (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079780/eagle-stern-piece-c-1938-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Editable Conceptual opened book design element set
Editable Conceptual opened book design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15941787/editable-conceptual-opened-book-design-element-setView license
Saint George & the Dragon, Carved Out of Section of Plank - Painted (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Saint George & the Dragon, Carved Out of Section of Plank - Painted (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081332/image-dragon-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Dinosaur documentary Instagram post template
Dinosaur documentary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717193/dinosaur-documentary-instagram-post-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082265/weather-vane-c-1938-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
dragon spirit Facebook post template
dragon spirit Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039904/dragon-spirit-facebook-post-templateView license
Stern Board (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
Stern Board (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071882/stern-board-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051672/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Chalkware Rooster (c. 1940) by Betty Fuerst
Chalkware Rooster (c. 1940) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085560/chalkware-rooster-c-1940-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Scary screeching cat background, retro neon collage, editable design
Scary screeching cat background, retro neon collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188968/scary-screeching-cat-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView license
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070844/shaker-kerchief-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Dinosaur pun quote Instagram story template, editable design
Dinosaur pun quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14715904/dinosaur-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenos
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087145/weather-vane-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale poster template
Chinese New Year sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12883180/chinese-new-year-sale-poster-templateView license
Shaker Woman's Stocking (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
Shaker Woman's Stocking (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070918/shaker-womans-stocking-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Coffee Instagram post template, editable text
Coffee Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597644/coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Joseph Stonefield
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Joseph Stonefield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083141/cock-weather-vane-c-1939-joseph-stonefieldFree Image from public domain license
Scary screeching cat background, retro neon collage, editable design
Scary screeching cat background, retro neon collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188963/scary-screeching-cat-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087142/weather-vane-finial-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Year of dragon poster template
Year of dragon poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116604/year-dragon-poster-templateView license
Shaker Infirmary Cap (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
Shaker Infirmary Cap (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070835/shaker-infirmary-cap-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template
Chinese new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051848/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Stern Board (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
Stern Board (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071877/stern-board-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Christmas party Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597135/christmas-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Frank Gray
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082243/weather-vane-c-1938-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723106/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082242/weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale Facebook story template
Chinese New Year sale Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12883179/chinese-new-year-sale-facebook-story-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Nicholas Acampora
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082236/weather-vane-c-1938-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
February 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
February 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776141/february-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Fish Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Frances Matsubara
Fish Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Frances Matsubara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079923/fish-weather-vane-c-1938-frances-matsubaraFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597737/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sheep Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeau
Sheep Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081499/sheep-weather-vane-c-1938-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license