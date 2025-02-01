Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedoor knockerartpublic domaindrawingslampdoorphotoantiqueDoor Knocker (c. 1938) by Jack StaloffOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 913 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3117 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseVintage animal sculpture, editable home decor set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057722/vintage-animal-sculpture-editable-home-decor-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082102/trivet-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseVintage snake frame png, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767422/vintage-snake-frame-png-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079958/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078464/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licensePortal door through nature fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663613/portal-door-through-nature-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCandle and Rush Light Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079010/candle-and-rush-light-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseNew opportunities quote mobile wallpaper template, editable astrology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611828/new-opportunities-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-astrology-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079944/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseCard templates poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459883/card-templates-poster-templateView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080793/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote phone wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20771015/motivational-quote-phone-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseDoor Handle and Thumb (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065590/door-handle-and-thumb-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseEditable front door Christmas wreathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767614/editable-front-door-christmas-wreathView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064311/betty-lamp-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseLocksmith Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549131/locksmith-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1938) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079675/door-knocker-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseEditable front door Christmas wreathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761423/editable-front-door-christmas-wreathView licenseDoor Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079666/door-handle-with-thumb-press-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819219/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRush and Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084435/rush-and-candle-holder-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseWarmer (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082196/warmer-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred concert hall backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165009/editable-blurred-concert-hall-backdropView licenseChandelier (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085563/chandelier-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable bicycle collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9551443/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-bicycle-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085674/door-knocker-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseDreamy planets surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663357/dreamy-planets-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082499/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseDonate to charity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11872197/donate-charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndiron (c. 1937) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072835/andiron-c-1937-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with hearts, vintage couples, and floral motifs editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197520/image-background-stars-heartView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1939) by Joseph Stonefieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083347/door-knocker-c-1939-joseph-stonefieldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hanging picture frame mockup, editable living room designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11139646/editable-hanging-picture-frame-mockup-editable-living-room-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064088/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685972/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoor Handle (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079663/door-handle-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license