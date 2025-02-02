rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnette
Save
Edit Image
vintage lace dresslace dresslacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustration
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ball Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnette
Ball Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078545/ball-dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065705/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081905/tea-apron-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ball Dress (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Ball Dress (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082540/ball-dress-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087159/wedding-dress-c-1940-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Skirt from Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Skirt from Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086750/skirt-from-wedding-dress-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079717/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079722/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Custom-made dresses Instagram post template
Custom-made dresses Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453641/custom-made-dresses-instagram-post-templateView license
Wedding Dress (1935/1942) by Irene Lawson
Wedding Dress (1935/1942) by Irene Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063797/wedding-dress-19351942-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Medieval queen fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval queen fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665057/medieval-queen-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful bride Instagram post template
Beautiful bride Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14626030/beautiful-bride-instagram-post-templateView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072557/wedding-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful bride Instagram post template
Beautiful bride Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453852/beautiful-bride-instagram-post-templateView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
Dress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074558/dress-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bride wedding historical victorian.
Bride wedding historical victorian.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16336375/bride-wedding-historical-victorianView license
Medieval queen bride fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval queen bride fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663517/medieval-queen-bride-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
PNG Female dress illustration renaissance clothing.
PNG Female dress illustration renaissance clothing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15480391/png-female-dress-illustration-renaissance-clothingView license
Bride to be Instagram post template
Bride to be Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453406/bride-instagram-post-templateView license
PNG Bride wedding historical victorian.
PNG Bride wedding historical victorian.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16379036/png-bride-wedding-historical-victorianView license
Meet our artists poster template, editable text and design
Meet our artists poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777965/meet-our-artists-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasy
Dress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065752/dress-c-1936-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
Coquette core fashion collection, customizable design
Coquette core fashion collection, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408384/image-heart-cute-sunglassesView license
Embroidery (1937) by Edith Magnette
Embroidery (1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074692/embroidery-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license