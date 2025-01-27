Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemirrorartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoDressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Frank WengerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3072 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licensePembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080959/pembroke-table-c-1938-henry-granet-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChest of Drawers (1938) by Arsen Maralian and Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079200/chest-drawers-1938-arsen-maralian-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseArmchair (1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064159/armchair-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseChest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070988/side-chair-c-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080220/highboy-c-1938-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071698/sofa-c-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseVacation package Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081502/shelf-clock-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseCellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMantel Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080556/mantel-clock-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072867/armchair-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseStool (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077480/stool-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesk (1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065441/desk-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesk (1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065462/desk-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter getaway Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081513/shelf-clock-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080217/highboy-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571591/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseDressing Glass (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065812/dressing-glass-c-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license