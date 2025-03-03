Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevictorianpersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingwomanadultDress (1938) by J Howard IamsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 907 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3097 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseGinger Box Tin (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080032/ginger-box-tin-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseEarrings (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065847/earrings-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseOval Shaving Mug (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067317/oval-shaving-mug-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Irene Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060263/dress-19351942-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseToleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082001/toleware-document-box-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseTea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081905/tea-apron-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081030/pitcher-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHen on Basket (1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075206/hen-basket-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078635/bishop-hill-dress-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseInfant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080311/infants-cape-c-1938-florence-earlFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFence Panel (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079848/fence-panel-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman Doll in Buckskin (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082337/woman-doll-buckskin-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070238/pitcher-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1940) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086614/riding-habit-c-1940-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Saffron Box (c. 1939) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084155/pa-german-saffron-box-c-1939-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseSausage Stuffer (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070708/sausage-stuffer-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseChintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseBatter Pitcher (c. 1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072977/batter-pitcher-c-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066137/glass-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass (c. 1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066131/glass-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license