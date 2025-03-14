rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Save
Edit Image
leafartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee table
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084997/trestle-table-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Houseplant podcast Facebook post template, editable design
Houseplant podcast Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614527/houseplant-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Potted plants Facebook post template, editable design
Potted plants Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614753/potted-plants-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Tavern Table (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
Tavern Table (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088919/tavern-table-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117252/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView license
Table (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
Table (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088232/table-1941-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup
Picture frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518371/picture-frame-editable-mockupView license
Tavern Table (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
Tavern Table (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072045/tavern-table-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12154867/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView license
Lowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088877/lowboy-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12186136/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView license
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088603/hepplewhite-drop-leaf-table-c-1942-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
Desk (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060073/desk-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Brown furniture collage element, living room design
Brown furniture collage element, living room design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548848/brown-furniture-collage-element-living-room-designView license
Table (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathews
Table (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathews
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081878/table-c-1938-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain license
Furniture & home decor logo template, editable text and design
Furniture & home decor logo template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21009375/furniture-home-decor-logo-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075602/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075600/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Clearance sale poster template, editable text and design
Clearance sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012258/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080855/pa-german-table-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075219/highboy-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Secretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
Secretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070732/secretary-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087728/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
Shaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070832/shaker-drop-leaf-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room, editable houseplant remix design
Aesthetic living room, editable houseplant remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9157125/aesthetic-living-room-editable-houseplant-remix-designView license
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081479/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic cafe interior, editable remix design
Aesthetic cafe interior, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9157141/aesthetic-cafe-interior-editable-remix-designView license
Armchair (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
Armchair (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087311/armchair-1941-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license