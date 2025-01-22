rawpixel
Drinking Mug (c. 1938) by Howell Rosenbaum
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassmugphotovase
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Palmyra Pimentel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081556/silver-beaker-c-1938-palmyra-pimentelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072276/vase-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079491/crock-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081559/silver-beaker-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081033/pitcher-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (Red Opaque Glass) (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072315/vase-red-opaque-glass-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by Michael Trekur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085954/glass-bowl-c-1940-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Bowl (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089002/bowl-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079486/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Cup (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076077/pa-german-cup-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Tumbler (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072227/tumbler-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Dining table at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10662950/dining-table-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Frosted Glass (c. 1937) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074972/frosted-glass-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Toby Pottery Jug (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081996/toby-pottery-jug-c-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView license
Bowl (c. 1938) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078707/bowl-c-1938-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Flip Glass (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085873/flip-glass-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079490/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079478/cream-pitcher-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082219/water-pitcher-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072274/vase-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vase (c. 1941) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088350/vase-c-1941-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license