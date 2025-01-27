rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dressing Table (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsdeskphoto
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081139/press-cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Box Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
Box Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078730/box-desk-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Pembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wenger
Pembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080959/pembroke-table-c-1938-henry-granet-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Dressing Table (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Dressing Table (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079755/dressing-table-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Lowboy (c. 1938) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080537/lowboy-c-1938-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView license
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lowboy (1938) by Isidore Sovensky
Lowboy (1938) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080536/lowboy-1938-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Sideboard (c. 1938) by Michael France
Sideboard (c. 1938) by Michael France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081542/sideboard-c-1938-michael-franceFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073605/chest-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Desk (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079603/desk-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Grow flower Facebook post template
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Tea Table (1940) by Charles Henning
Tea Table (1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086942/tea-table-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Interior design consultant blog banner template, editable text
Interior design consultant blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968906/interior-design-consultant-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081410/secretary-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Living room decor blog banner template
Living room decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Orville A Carroll
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Orville A Carroll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081487/shaker-table-c-1938-orville-carrollFree Image from public domain license
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license