rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dumbbell of Crotullum (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Sacristy Door at Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Sacristy Door at Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081333/sacristy-door-mission-san-juan-bautista-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Carving "Soul in Purgatory" (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Carving "Soul in Purgatory" (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079123/carving-soul-purgatory-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Double Ox Yoke (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Double Ox Yoke (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079679/double-yoke-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hand Carved Cabinet (c. 1953) by Ethel Dougan
Hand Carved Cabinet (c. 1953) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088872/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1953-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Iron Bit (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Iron Bit (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080328/iron-bit-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Snaffle Bit (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Snaffle Bit (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081715/snaffle-bit-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Dresser (1937) by Ethel Dougan
Dresser (1937) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074584/dresser-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000871/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Doors to Confessional (1937) by Ethel Dougan
Doors to Confessional (1937) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074479/doors-confessional-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081245/reredos-mission-san-juan-bautista-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pascal Candlestick (1937) by Ethel Dougan
Pascal Candlestick (1937) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076232/pascal-candlestick-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Ethel Dougan
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073807/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Andirons (c. 1939) by Ethel Dougan
Andirons (c. 1939) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082501/andirons-c-1939-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Iron Bit (1939) by Ethel Dougan
Iron Bit (1939) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083819/iron-bit-1939-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saddle Blanket (1939) by Ethel Dougan
Saddle Blanket (1939) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084473/saddle-blanket-1939-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989179/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Hand Loom (c. 1938) by Albert Ryder
Hand Loom (c. 1938) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080146/hand-loom-c-1938-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Glazed Pottery Duck Bottle (probably 1938) by Ethel Clarke
Glazed Pottery Duck Bottle (probably 1938) by Ethel Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080050/glazed-pottery-duck-bottle-probably-1938-ethel-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Biscuit Board (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Biscuit Board (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078633/biscuit-board-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Comb Wall Case (1938) by Alexander Anderson
Comb Wall Case (1938) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079389/comb-wall-case-1938-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Wall-table (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Wall-table (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082188/wall-table-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Harvard Student's Chair (Windsor) (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
Harvard Student's Chair (Windsor) (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080172/harvard-students-chair-windsor-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license