rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhone
Save
Edit Image
public domain patternbookbirdfabricpatternpersonartwatercolor
Book drive Facebook post template
Book drive Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397381/book-drive-facebook-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
Grand opening editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23092945/image-angel-fabric-birdView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081167/printed-textile-c-1938-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain license
Donation Facebook post template
Donation Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396516/donation-facebook-post-templateView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (1935/1942) by Manuel G Runyan
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (1935/1942) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058808/applique-and-quilted-coverlet-19351942-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079442/coverlet-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Coverlet (1938) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079444/coverlet-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660279/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg hunt Instagram post template
Easter egg hunt Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459976/easter-egg-hunt-instagram-post-templateView license
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084409/red-and-white-table-napkin-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473896/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519509/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519433/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Appliqued Coverlet - Tree Design (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Appliqued Coverlet - Tree Design (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064099/appliqued-coverlet-tree-design-c-1936-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519171/graduate-owl-reading-book-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089242/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Farm & kids book cover template
Farm & kids book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView license
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano and A Zimet
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano and A Zimet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086044/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubrano-and-zimetFree Image from public domain license
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Eagle and Snake (modeled ca. 1824-1826) by Antoine Louis Barye and Eck et Durand
Eagle and Snake (modeled ca. 1824-1826) by Antoine Louis Barye and Eck et Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125419/photo-image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075140/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Ceiling tile (socarrat) with an eagle (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanish
Ceiling tile (socarrat) with an eagle (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149556/ceiling-tile-socarrat-with-eagle-1475-1500-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Bandbox Paper (c. 1939) by Michael Lauretano
Bandbox Paper (c. 1939) by Michael Lauretano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082598/bandbox-paper-c-1939-michael-lauretanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421314/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Randolph Atkinson and Josephine Prado
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Randolph Atkinson and Josephine Prado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059841/coverlet-19351942-randolph-atkinson-and-josephine-pradoFree Image from public domain license